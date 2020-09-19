Bitcoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $4,769.17 and $56,776.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00470131 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00022663 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012252 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005146 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009814 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

