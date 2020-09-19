Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1,304.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.25 or 0.04791659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034732 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

