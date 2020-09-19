Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00005293 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE, OKEx and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $109.47 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004272 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000500 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000825 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00031534 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bithumb, YoBit, BigONE, Indodax, Gate.io, Exrates, Binance, Kucoin, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Coinnest, Huobi, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

