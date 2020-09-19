Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $8.34 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $146.03 million and $3.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $8.34 or 0.00075215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, OKEx, Vebitcoin and Graviex. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00529260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00055002 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Instant Bitex, CEX.IO, Indodax, Braziliex, C2CX, YoBit, Altcoin Trader, Zebpay, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, Bitfinex, Bittrex, TDAX, Bleutrade, Bitsane, BitFlip, Gate.io, Bithumb, Upbit, Graviex, Exrates, BitBay, SouthXchange, Negocie Coins, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Crex24, QuadrigaCX, Koineks, Exmo, Ovis, Korbit, BitMarket, Bitlish, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Coinnest, Coinone, DSX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

