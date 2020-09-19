Bitcoin Planet Trading 88.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,161.73 or 1.00641206 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00659004 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.01378192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005528 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00116845 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

