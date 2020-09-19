Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.11

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $510,256.39 and $3,189.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00531872 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00075222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

