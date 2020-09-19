Bitcoin SV Price Hits $161.88 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $161.88 or 0.01475705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, CoinBene, Huobi and MBAex. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $897.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00248136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00090972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,481.17 or 2.96107047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,519,783 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ZB.COM, Upbit, SouthXchange, CoinZest, WazirX, Hotbit, DragonEX, BX Thailand, Korbit, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Coinsquare, BigONE, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, Coinbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, MBAex, Kucoin, IDAX, Bithumb, Bitbns, Bitrue, OKEx, YoBit, CoinBene, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, Bitkub, FCoin, Koinex and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

