Bitcore Market Capitalization Tops $4.14 Million (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $131.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, CoinExchange and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,103.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.55 or 0.03481350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.95 or 0.02115989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00439924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00852430 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00047424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00529538 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,412,532 coins and its circulating supply is 17,911,573 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

