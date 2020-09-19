BitStation (BSTN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitStation (CURRENCY:BSTN) traded up 221.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. BitStation has a market cap of $68,230.39 and approximately $52.00 worth of BitStation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitStation has traded 175.7% higher against the dollar. One BitStation token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.28 or 0.04557339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00035018 BTC.

BitStation Profile

BitStation is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. BitStation’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,704,185,603 tokens. BitStation’s official Twitter account is @BitStation_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitStation is www.bitstation.co

BitStation Token Trading

