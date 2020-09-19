BitTorrent 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140.40 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $333.15 million and approximately $140.40 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00046244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00248316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00092875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.01463959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00220746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000712 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,714,545,771 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

