BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Reaches $2.23 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and TradeOgre. BitTube has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $3,914.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00846329 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 284,825,577 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

