Bitzeny Price Down 0.4% This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $192,801.29 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00441669 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

