Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.60.

REYN opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.11 million. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Richard A. Noll purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $14,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,545,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 221.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $58,270,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

