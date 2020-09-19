BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BHK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.98. 133,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.23.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
See Also: What is a put option?
