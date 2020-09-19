Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:MUE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,092. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

