BLAST Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market capitalization of $105,558.73 and $635.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001886 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001710 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002609 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,602,375 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

