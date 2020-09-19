Blocknet Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00009304 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $8,572.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002228 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,115,569 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

