Blockpass (PASS) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $175,721.90 and approximately $2,499.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00247875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00091325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.96 or 0.01477350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00220944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

