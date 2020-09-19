BlockStamp (BST) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $612.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001891 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001660 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002605 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,059,846 coins and its circulating supply is 26,516,880 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

