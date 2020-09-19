Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.0285 on Top Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Bloom has a market cap of $1.61 million and $7,383.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bloom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00246918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00092458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01463146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00218477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bittrex, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.