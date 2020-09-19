Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Bloom Energy reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.93 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $33,661.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,774.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $5,113,201.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,952.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,008,658 shares of company stock worth $15,540,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 641,087 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

BE traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $17.23. 17,335,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,837. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.23. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

