Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Get Blucora alerts:

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $432.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,317.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $189,669. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Blucora by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Blucora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Blucora by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.