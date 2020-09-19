Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
In other Blue Apron news, CFO Timothy Bensley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $34,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,462.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $42,661.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,593 shares of company stock valued at $125,443 in the last three months. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3,130.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.
Blue Apron stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 841,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.53. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 103.21% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.