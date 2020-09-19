Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

BLBD stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $339.99 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 132,179 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 19.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,309,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 211,739 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 41.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 274,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 80,291 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 21.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.