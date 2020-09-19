BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.10.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of BMCH stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,849. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.75.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 228.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 65.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 486,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BMC Stock by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.