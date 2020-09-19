Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $37.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOWFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BOWFF traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.