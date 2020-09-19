Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote PLC (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYPLF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$7.50 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

