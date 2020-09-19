Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Update

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BA stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,020,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,048,693. The company has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Boeing by 55.9% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

