BofA Securities Upgrades The Western Union (NYSE:WU) to Buy

BofA Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $26.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WU. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of WU opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in The Western Union by 20.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in The Western Union by 12.7% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

