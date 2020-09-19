Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Given “Under Review” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their under review rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BONH opened at GBX 7.38 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Bonhill Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 58.75 ($0.77). The company has a market cap of $3.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (15.13) (($0.20)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

