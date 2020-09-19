BOOM (BOOM) One Day Volume Hits $9,205.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One BOOM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $9,205.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00044802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00245639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.01466289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM's total supply is 971,370,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,339,675 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

