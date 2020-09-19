Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.26 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $1.87 million worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for $71.10 or 0.00647740 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00249947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.01477772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00227640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

