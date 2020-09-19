Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Tops $3.00 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 31.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $50.18 or 0.00452950 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $3.00 million and $1.43 million worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00044805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00245807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00091766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.01466313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00217572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.