Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Receives “Sell” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling to $0.65 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.65.

Borr Drilling stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 199,379.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 604,119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

