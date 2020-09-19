BOScoin Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $3,044.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

