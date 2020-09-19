Bounty0x (BNTY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $885.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $158,546.00 and approximately $885.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

