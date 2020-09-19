Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 17.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,394. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

