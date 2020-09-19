Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
BYD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,394. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
