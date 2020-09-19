Boyd Group Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of BYD opened at C$194.64 on Friday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$125.01 and a 52-week high of C$231.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 92.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$204.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$193.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.8023614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Cormark lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James set a C$240.00 price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$215.78.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

