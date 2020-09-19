Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$194.64 on Friday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$125.01 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$204.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$193.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73.
Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.95 million. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.8023614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boyd Group Income Fund
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.