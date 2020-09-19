Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$194.64 on Friday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$125.01 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$204.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$193.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.95 million. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.8023614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Raymond James set a C$240.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$215.78.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

