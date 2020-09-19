BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397 ($5.19).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at GBX 245.75 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.27. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 306.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.77%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.