BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get BPOST SA/ADR alerts:

BPOST SA/ADR stock remained flat at $$10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.19. BPOST SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BPOST SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPOST SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.