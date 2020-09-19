BP’s (BP) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 397 ($5.19).

LON BP opened at GBX 245.75 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 306.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.77%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

