BQT (BQTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,050.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One BQT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last week, BQT has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. BQT has a market capitalization of $818,308.03 and approximately $5,050.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.18 or 0.04774950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009026 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034770 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.