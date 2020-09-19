Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 917,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $2,265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Brady by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brady by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 32.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE BRC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 948,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,094. Brady has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

