Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $41.94 on Friday. Brady has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti upped their target price on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

