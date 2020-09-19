Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 652,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 660,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.69. 616,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,150. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

