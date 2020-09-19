Bread Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,745.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Bread has a market cap of $7.62 million and $116,745.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044725 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 676.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.44 or 0.04541168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.