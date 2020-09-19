BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.61. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 87,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $2,705,607.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,679,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,779.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,337. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 905,473 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 375,359 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.