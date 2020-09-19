Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $286.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Juran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $96,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282,371 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,527.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,178,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,858.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,651 shares of company stock valued at $890,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

