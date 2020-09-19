Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will post $20.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $18.00 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $25.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $88.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $89.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $110.87 million, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $123.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

MNRL stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 1,780,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,361. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $549.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 2.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.25%.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $44,098,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

